With six new coronavirus cases confirmed Wednesday by the Mohave County Health Department, the county has now reached 75 total infections.
Four of the cases are in Kingman. The first three are recovering in isolation at home. One is a person aged 45-54 and is epidemiologically-linked to another case. Another is a person aged 65 or older and another is a person aged 20-44. Neither are epidemiologically-linked to other cases. The fourth case is a person aged 65 or older and is hospitalized. However, it is not linked to another case.
There are two cases in Bullhead City. One is a person aged 45-54 and is epidemiologically-linked to another case. The other is a person aged 65 or older and is also epidemiologically-linked to another case. Both are recovering in isolation at home.
There are now 26 cases in Lake Havasu City, including three deaths, 41 in Kingman and eight in Bullhead City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.