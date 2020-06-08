There are six new cases of coronavirus in Mohave County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 510. Five of the six cases are in the Bullhead City area; all are recovering at home. The sixth case involves a Kingman resident between 19 and 29 years old and recovering at home.
Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley said 185 people who tested positive for coronavirus are now considered to be recovered.
There are now 90 positive confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including nine deaths, 236 in Kingman, with a total of 36 deaths, eight cases in northern county communities, and 176 in Bullhead City, including 11 deaths. There are now a total of 56 deaths in the county from the disease.
