Mohave County announced six new cases of coronavirus on Monday night. Two of the cases are in Lake Havasu City, two are in Kingman, one is in Bullhead City and one is in the northern Mohave County area.
The two Havasu cases involved patients older than 65. One of the patients is in isolation and recovering at home. No information was provided by the county about the status of the second case. County nurses are investigating the origins of both cases.
Mohave County now has 255 positive cases, including 52 in Lake Havasu City with four deaths, 175 in Kingman with 22 deaths, 20 in Bullhead City with one death, and eight in the northern county area.
Mohave County has performed 3,372 tests, with 2,927 returning with negative results. The county has 196 test results pending.
