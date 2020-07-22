The Mohave County Health Department announced 62 new cases of coronavirus and six deaths. Four of the deaths were in Lake Havasu City. One was in their 60s, one was in their 70s, and two were in their 80s.
The other two deaths were in Bullhead City.
Twenty of the new cases were in Havasu and 29 were in Bullhead. Kingman has 13 cases.
Of the 20 Lake Havasu City area cases, 18 remain under investigation, which means health workers don’t yet know how the virus was contracted. Two of the cases are in their 20s, three are in their 30s, one is in their 40s, two are in their 50s, two are in their 60s, seven are in their 70s, one is in their 80s, and two are in their 90s.
There are now 2500 cases and 121 deaths in Mohave County. That includes 793 cases and 19 deaths in Havasu, 1,167 cases and 55 deaths in Bullhead, and 499 cases and 47 deaths in Kingman.
