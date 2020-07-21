Another 65 cases of coronavirus were announced Tuesday by the Mohave County Health Department. Thirty-four of the cases were in Lake Havasu City and 28 cases were in Bullhead. Of the 34 Lake Havasu City area cases, four are hospitalized and their cases are under investigation, which means health department case workers don’t know how the virus was contracted. Two of the hospitalized patients are between 60 and 69 years old, one is 70-79, and one is over 90. Of the remaining 30 non-hospitalized Havasu cases, 29 are under investigation. Three of the cases involve children under 10 years old and two are between 11 and 19. Three patients are between 20 and 29, one is 30-39, two are 40-49, five are 50 and 59, six are 60-69, seven are 70-79 and one is 80-89.
There are now 2,438 cases and 115 deaths in Mohave County. Havasu has had a total of 773 cases and 15 deaths. Bullhead City has had 1,138 positive cases and 53 deaths. Kingman has had 486 cases and 47 deaths.
