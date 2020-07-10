The Mohave County Department of Public Health announced 68 new coronavirus cases on Friday evening, including 17 new cases in Lake Havasu City. The county's total is now 1,730 cases and 92 deaths.
In Bullhead City, there are 45 new cases. One case is 0-10; four cases are 11-19; five cases are 20-29; three cases are 30-39; nine cases are 40-49; two cases are 50-59; six cases are 60-69; three cases are 70-79; one case is 80-89; one case is 90+. The remaining ten Bullhead City area cases are recovering at home and are linked to another case. Two are 11-19; one is 30-39; one is 40-49; one is 50-59; one is 60-69; four are 70-79.
Of the 17 Lake Havasu City area cases, 15 remain under investigation. Two are 0-10; two are 20-29; one is 30-39; two are 50-59; four are 60-69; one is 70-79; three are 80-89. The remaining two Lake Havasu area cases are recovering at home and are linked to another case. One is 40-49 and the other is 60-69.
There are four new Kingman area cases. Two are 11-19, and the other two are recovering at home and are linked to another case. One is 30-39 and the other is 90+.
The two remaining cases are both in the North County area. Both are 20-29 and the cases are under investigation.
There are now 458 positive confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including 13 deaths, 393 in Kingman, with a total of 46 deaths there, and 35 cases in “North County,” (composed of a number of smaller Mohave County communities,) and 844 in Bullhead City, including 33 deaths.
