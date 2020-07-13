The Mohave County Health Department is reporting seven new cases of coronavirus. Health officials said Sunday that Bullhead City had five new cases, and there were two new cases in Lake Havasu City.
The two Havasu cases were 30 to 38 and 80-89 age ranges.
There are now 510 positive confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including 14 deaths. There are now a total of 93 deaths in the county from the disease and a total of 1814 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
There will be a special Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting today at noon and county Health Director Denise Burley will be giving an update and answering questions from the supervisors.
