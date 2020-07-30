The Mohave County Health Department reported 49 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, including seven in Lake Havasu City. There was also a coronavirus-related death in Havasu, the department said.
The death involved a person in their 60s. The Health Department does not release additional information about a patient’s identity.
Most of the cases were in Bullhead City, which had 25 positive results reported Thursday. There were also 16 cases in Kingman.
Of the 7 Lake Havasu City area cases, all remain under investigation.
One is in their 20s, two are in their 40s, one is in their 50s, two are in their 60s and one is in their 80s.
The new cases bring Mohave County’s total to 2,931 and 139 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Havasu has had 936 cases and 29 deaths. Bullhead has recorded 1,359 cases and 59 deaths, and Kingman has had 577 cases and 51 deaths.
Mohave County’s Health Department considers 962 of the total cases to be recovered. That number is updated on Mondays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.