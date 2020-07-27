The Mohave County Health Department reported 70 new cases of coronavirus on Monday night, with 15 of those cases occurring in Lake Havasu City. Bullhead City had 45 new cases, six were in the smaller northern communities and Kingman had four.
The county also reported five deaths, with three of them in Havasu.
Of those three, one was in their 50s, one was in their 60s and one was in their 80s.
Mohave County has had 2,785 cases of coronavirus and 132 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The department of health considers 962 of those cases to be recovered. Lake Havasu City has had 904 positive cases and 24 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.