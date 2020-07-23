The Mohave County health department announced 74 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, including 26 cases in Lake Havasu City. The county also announced the death of a Bullhead City resident in their 90s.
There were 25 cases in Bullhead City and 16 in Kingman.
Of the 26 Lake Havasu City area cases, 25 of the cases remain under investigation. Three are between the ages of 11 and 19; seven are in their 20s, three are in their 30s, one is in their 40s, three are in their 50s, five are in their 60s, two are in their 70s and one is in their 80s.
There are now 2,574 cases in Mohave County, with 819 of them in Havasu.
