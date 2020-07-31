The Mohave County Health Department reported 75 new coronavirus cases and four deaths on Friday evening.
Lake Havasu City reported 19 new cases, nine of which are under the age of 50.
Two of the deaths were in the Bullhead City area. One was in the 50-59 age range, and the other was 60-69. Bullhead City also reported 32 new cases, half of which are under the age of 50.
Kingman also reported two deaths, both in the 80-89 age range. Nineteen new cases were reported in the area as well, 14 of which are under the age of 50.
Four cases were reported in the North County area, a collection of smaller Mohave County communities. Three of the cases are under the age of 50.
The county now has a total of 2,965 cases and 145 deaths. MCHD also reports 962 cases as recovered, a number that is updated weekly.
