Mohave County reported eight new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Sunday, including one in Lake Havasu City. The other seven are in Kingman. The county total is now 96, including four deaths.
The Lake Havasu City case is in the 65+ range, is hospitalized, and is epidemiologically linked to another case, according to the health department. Four of the Kingman cases are hospitalized with one in the 45-54 age and three in the 65+ age range. Three of the Kingman cases are in isolation and recovering at home. All three are linked to another confirmed case. Each of those three are in a different age range – one each of 20-44, 45-54, and 65+.
There are now 27 positive confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including three deaths, 59 in Kingman, with one death and 10 in Bullhead City. Mohave County has performed a total of 785 tests, with 678 of them returning negative results. Forty-seven tests are still pending.
