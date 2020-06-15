Mohave County is reporting eight new coronavirus cases as of Monday afternoon.
The county’s health department said five cases were announced in Bullhead City, two in Kingman and one in the northern portion of the county. One of the Bullhead City cases includes a 70-79 year age range person who is hospitalized. The case is under investigation by the health department.
There are now 117 positive confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including 10 deaths, 259 in Kingman, with a total of 39 deaths, 11 cases in the small communities that make up northern Mohave County, and 234 in Bullhead City, including 16 deaths. Mohave County has a total of 621 positive cases and 65 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.