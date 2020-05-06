Eight more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Mohave County, with two of the cases in Lake Havasu City. The other six are in Kingman.
The two Lake Havasu City service area cases are both in isolation, recovering at home and linked to another confirmed case. One of them is in the 20-44 year age range and the other is in the 45-54 year age range.
There are now 156 cases in the county, with 40 confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including four deaths, 99 in Kingman, with a total of 12 deaths, 16 in Bullhead City, including one death, and one case in Northern Mohave County. There are a total of 17 deaths in the county from the disease.
Does the county keep track of those that have recovered? 40 cases in Havasu means nothing if only 10 are currently active. Also, how many deaths are attributed to nursing homes or extended living arrangements? Seems the county health department just wants us to stay at home, wear masks, socially distance ourselves, and shut up. Don't ask questions. Who do they work for?
