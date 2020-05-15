Eight more confirmed coronavirus cases were reported by Mohave County Health Department officials Friday afternoon, along with two more deaths. All are in the Kingman service area.
The two deaths are previously identified cases and are linked to another confirmed case. One person was in the 55-64 age range and the other was in the 65-74 age range.
Three of the new cases are recovering at home in isolation, pending an investigation. One person is in the 20-44 age range and the other two are 55-64.
Four of the other cases are in the 20-44 age range, and the remaining case is in the 55-64 age range. All five of these cases are recovering at home in isolation and are linked to another case.
There are now 50 cases in Lake Havasu City (including four deaths), 168 in Kingman (including 22 deaths), seven in "North County" (composed of smaller Mohave County communities), and 19 in Bullhead City (including one death). There are a total of 27 deaths and 244 cases.
As of Thursday evening, 3,071 tests have been performed in Mohave County, with 2,656 returning negative and results for 179 still pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.