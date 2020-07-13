The Mohave county health department announced 85 new cases of coronavirus on Monday night. That number includes 32 new cases in Lake Havasu City. The county also announced 35 new cases in Bullhead City and 15 in Kingman.
Of the 32 Lake Havasu City area cases, two are children less than 10 years old, and two are adolescents between 11 and 19. Three of the cases are 20-29, five are 30 to 39 and three are 40 to 49, six are 50-59, six are 60 to 69, four are 70-79 and one is over 80. The county says all of the Havasu cases are under investigation, which means the health department doesn’t yet know how the viruses were contracted.
There are now 542 positive confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including 14 deaths. The county has reported a total of 1,899 cases And 93 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
