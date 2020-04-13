Mohave County has nine new confirmed cases of coronavirus, 8 of them in Kingman. One is located in Lake Havasu City.
The Mohave County Health Department nursing staff was notified Monday of nine positive cases in Mohave County, the most confirmed in the county in any one day The contact investigations have been initiated with each case.
According to the county, Case 1 is in 65 and older range and Case 2 is in the 20-44 age range. Both are in isolation and recovering at home and epidemiologically-linked to another case. Case 3 is in the 55-64 age range, linked to another case and is an inpatient.
Case 4 is 20-44 year age range, in isolation and recovering at home and not linked or travel related. Case five is in the 45-54 age range, in isolation and recovering at home and is linked to another case. Case 6 is in the 55-64 age range, in isolation and recovering at home, and not travel-relate and not linked. Case 7 is in the 20-44 year age range, in isolation and recovering at home and the case is not travel related or linked to another case. Case 8 is in the 20-44 age range, not travel-related and not linked to another case and is an inpatient.
The Lake Havasu City case is a person between 20 and 44 years old, in isolation and recovering at home. The case is not travel related and not linked to another case.
These nine new cases bring to 45 the total positives cases in Mohave County. There are now 17 positive confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including two earlier deaths, 24 in Kingman, and 4 in Bullhead City.
Why doesn’t media use percentages of population instead of using actual numbers. It’s because numbers sound more devastating do the math!
