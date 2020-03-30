In light of Gov. Doug Ducey’s announcement to close all public schools for the remainder of the school year due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Arizona Interscholastic Association has canceled the rest of the spring sports season.
“We are heartbroken for our athletes, especially our seniors,” said Lake Havasu High School Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Brady Krueger. “This wasn’t the outcome we were hoping for, but we understand the decision of the AIA as well as the governor and state superintendent. We were hoping that we would be able to come back finish part of the spring season but the health and wellness of our athletes and coaches is much more important."
Prior to Monday, the AIA decided initially decided to suspend the spring sports season as opposed to canceling it. On March 16, the association decided to suspend all athletic competition through March 28. This was followed by an indefinite suspension ruling on March 23 as more information about the virus became available.
“This is an unfortunate circumstance for all of our member schools, students and coaches,” said AIA Executive Director David Hines. “We know this decision was a hard one, but one that was necessary to assist in the well-being of everyone across Arizona. We hope everyone stays healthy and focused on what the next chapter will bring.”
Both the Knights boys’ and girls’ tennis teams began their seasons with 4-0 records. Havasu’s softball team started its season 5-3, while the baseball team was 5-5-2. The Knights track and field teams were only three meets into their season with the girls’ team placing first in each of them.
The AIA has yet to discuss any postponements or cancellations regarding the upcoming fall sports season.
