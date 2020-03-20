With all public schools closed through April 10 because of a statewide mandate from Gov. Doug Ducey over coronavirus concerns, the Arizona Interscholastic Association has suspended all athletic events until further notice, but did not rule out a possible return.
The AIA had previously suspended all sports through Saturday, March 28.
Spring sports championships are yet to be canceled at this point, but the AIA said any discussions from administration regarding postseason tournaments will not resume until school is back in session, according to an email from Seth Polansky, the sports information coordinator of the AIA.
The AIA will continue to monitor the situation and make any changes accordingly.
