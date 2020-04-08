For 48 consecutive years, a sunrise service on Easter morning has greeted the day in Lake Havasu City. The annual event has historically attracted hundreds of the city’s faithful to scenic locations on the shores of Lake Havasu for the traditional celebration.
But the need for social distancing in this time of the coronavirus pandemic means people cannot gather safely together for the service. Instead, the 49th annual celebration will be presented live over the airwaves on Sunday.
Dale Ray, pastor at Lakeview Community Church, said that religious leaders from local churches have banded together to broadcast the 6 a.m. message from the Acoma Boulevard studio of KNLB 91.1 FM.
In addition to himself, Ray said participating church pastors represent Community Presbyterian Church, Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Inspire, Abundant Grace, Living Word and City on a Hill.
“The sermon is called ‘The Seven Last Words of Christ.’ We’d like to have live music for the service, but we can’t have too many people in the studio. So we’ll have recorded music instead,” he said.
