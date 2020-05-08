Mohave County reported nine new cases of coronavirus and another death on Thursday afternoon. County officials did not say where the death occurred.
The death involved a person older than 86 years old who was previously identified as a confirmed case, the county said.
One of the new cases is a Lake Havasu City resident between the ages of 20 and 44. The person is recovering at home and an investigation is pending.
Lake Havasu City has had a total of 41 cases and four deaths.
Five of the new cases are in the Kingman area, bringing that area up to a total of 104 cases. All are in isolation and recovering at home, and all are over 55 years old.
Two of the cases are in Bullhead City and one was in the northern part of the county.
Mohave County now has a total of 165 cases with 18 deaths.
As of Thursday night, 1,867 tests have been performed with 1,567 coming back negative. Results for 135 tests are still pending.
(2) comments
Agree with HavasuGuy but still wondering why the numbers don't add up.
Tests 1867; Positive 148: Negative 1567: Pending 135: Which accounts for 1850 of 1867?
Good breakdown and I really appreciate the graph! Keep up the good work.
