A national college placement test, the ACT, taken in April by thousands of high school students, has been rescheduled to June 13 in response to concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus.
ACT officials announced the change on Monday, saying ACT will communicate directly with students registered for the April 4 test. Those students will receive an email from ACT in the next few days informing them of the postponement and instructions for the next steps, test officials said.
“ACT is committed to making every effort to help those students impacted by this test date change, particularly those high school seniors who are facing deadlines for fall 2020 college admission,” ACT CEO Marten Roorda said.
In recent years, some states have dumped the ACT and required 11th graders to take the SAT.
Still some high school seniors elected to take the ACT for college entrance.
Over the weekend, SAT officials said there was a “high number” of test cancellation and test centers across the globe were closed.
To access up-to-date information, additional national test dates options, and other frequently asked questions, please visit: www.ACT.org.
