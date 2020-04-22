Plans for the legislature to adjourn sine die on May 1 are on hold after the majority of House Republicans told Speaker Rusty Bowers that they’re not ready to call it quits yet.
Bowers, R-Mesa, and Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, agreed on Tuesday to adjourn sine die on May 1 due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, which has halted all legislative activity for the past month, with the expectation that they would return sometime before the end of June to deal with a projected budget crisis in a special session.
Doing so would have meant that hundreds of bills sponsored by Republicans would be dead, and they’d have to introduce new versions next year – if they win re-election this fall.
But the sine die announcement caught GOP lawmakers off guard, Republicans in both chambers told Arizona Mirror. And many were unhappy about killing off their bills.
In a statement provided to the Mirror, Bowers said he conveyed to Fann that most of his members want to return to the Capitol, which she said she would discuss with members of her chamber.
“My decision on Tuesday that the House would sine die was made with good intent. After speaking now with our caucus, a substantive majority of my members have expressed a strong desire to return and finish the work of the legislative session,” Bowers said.
Andrew Wilder, a spokesman for Bowers, said no decision has been made for when the House will reconvene, and that the House speaker and Senate president will have to agree to a plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.