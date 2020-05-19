For two months, the Arizona National Guard has been deployed throughout the state to bridge the gap for communities in need of supplies and assistance. Even as the state begins reopening, their work is not yet finished.
The Guard continues to hail goods across the state, fill boxes with food and provide a variety of aid measures to the Navajo Nation, public affairs officer David Nunn said in a press release.
Since their activation in March, more than 1,000 Guard members have served, and 1,015 logistic missions have been conducted throughout the state.
Guard members supported food banks by receiving goods, building packages, loading cars, delivering food and transporting goods from neighboring states. They also brought food to grocery stores directly from warehouses and distribution centers to their shelves, and assisted with restocking. This was done three times in Lake Havasu City, at Bashas’ and Food City.
Personal protective equipment was also delivered across the state to ease shortages for those on the front lines. More than 60,000 yards of medical-grade fabric was distributed to community partners to create surgical gowns for healthcare professionals.
All in all, more than 167,000 miles were traversed by Guard members across the state, and more than 79,000 hours were spent on-site at locations in need.
