Gov. Doug Ducey, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman
Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman explain the closure of Arizona public schools that will run at least through March 27.

PHOENIX -- Arizona children won't be going back to school before April 13.

In a new directive, Gov. Doug Ducey and Kathy Hoffman, the state schools chief, have decided to extend by two more weeks the closure announcement they made just this past Sunday. The pair said they believe the extension is necessary to be sure that conditions are safe for students to return.

