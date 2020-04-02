PHOENIX — Arizona State University will conduct spring graduation ceremonies online rather than in person to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, upending a storied tradition where graduates stride across a stage before beaming families and friends and the ASU community to celebrate earning their diplomas.
ASU President Michael Crow’s announcement on Thursday was not unexpected, given the state’s two other universities and colleges across the country already have decided to forego or delay commencement ceremonies. Crow vowed to make the virtual experience a celebration and said May graduates also could choose to walk in December or next year.
Still, the news cast a pall over some seniors and their families who are already grappling with enormous life shifts in the wake of the pandemic, which has ground much of the economy to a halt, shuttered sports and entertainment events, spurred panic buying at grocery stores and prompted acts of charity and social good.
Megan Estrem, an ASU senior majoring in social work, said she feels hurt despite the university’s reasoning.
“I feel completely bummed and more than that, I feel hurt that they couldn’t figure something out for us,” Estrem said. “I feel like everyone in this class of 2020 worked really hard and we deserve our own special ceremony. It just won’t be the same. That part is hard to process.”
Estrem, who’s from Chicago, noted that for out-of state-students, the cancellation not only is emotional, it’s financially disruptive.
“My family already took time off of work and booked plane tickets,” she said. “For me, I already bought graduation apparel and paid the fees. I don’t think we will be getting any of that back. I am just confused about why this is happening the way it is.”
Crow, who moved ASU classes to remote teaching and learning online on March 16, said there was no choice.
“Due to the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus and the public health recommendations that come with it, we have reached the only responsible decision and course of action available: Arizona State University’s 2020 Spring commencement and convocations will move to virtual, online ceremonies,” Crow said in a statement. “The format may be different, but our enthusiasm for celebration has never been more inspired.”
In addition to the online ceremony, graduating seniors will also be permitted to participate, in person, in graduation ceremonies in either December 2020 or May 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.