The largest single payout of COVID-19 aid money to a higher education institution will go to Arizona State University, which will receive a $63.5 million grant as part of the behemoth $2 trillion CARES Act.
And among for-profit institutions, Grand Canyon University will receive the largest grant in the nation at $22.4 million.
In all, Arizona colleges and universities will receive almost $200 million from the fund. The money comes out of a $14 billion emergency aid appropriation to higher education.
The package is divided with public colleges and universities receiving $8.9 billion, private nonprofit institutions receiving $2.5 billion and for-profits receiving $1.1 billion.
U.S Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in a letter to the presidents of universities and colleges that they are required to allocate at least 50% of the money for emergency grants for students to help them cover expenses such as living costs, technology needs and child care.
“I know you find yourselves grappling with issues you never imagined, and I want to assure you we are here to support you in your missions and to quickly provide the resources and flexibilities you need to continue educating your students,” DeVos wrote.
The Department of Education said the methodology used to determine the allocations to each university and college included looking at the total population of the institution and the number of students who use federal Pell grants. Those grants are reserved for students with “exceptional financial need.”
Grand Canyon University, a private Christian school with a campus in west Phoenix, announced it will spend 100% of its CARES Act grant directly on students.
“This was an easy decision to make,” GCU President Brian Mueller said in a press release. “It is incumbent on us to take care of our students and families who are trying to navigate the challenges caused by this coronavirus pandemic.”
Mueller said GCU is still figuring out the details of how those funds will be distributed, but said they won’t be used to reimburse the university for the refunds and credits they already gave to students for housing and food.
