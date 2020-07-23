More coronavirus testing is coming to La Paz County soon, thanks to an expansion of Arizona State University’s saliva-based testing.
The expansion to La Paz County was announced Thursday during Gov. Doug Ducey’s press conference. While there aren’t any additional details yet as far as location or dates, Dr. Cara Christ of the Arizona Department of Health Services confirmed that testing sites will also be brought to Pima and Coconino County. Mohave County is not included.
ASU’s Biodesign Institute developed the state’s first saliva-based test for coronavirus, giving residents an alternative to the more invasive nasal swab method. Testers simply spit into a straw and their saliva collects in a tube.
The testing sites are free, and results typically return within 48 hours — much faster than the current turnaround time of 5-7 days for typical covid-19 tests.
The program started with testing sites in the western portions of the Phoenix metropolitan area.
As of Thursday afternoon, La Paz County has 448 cases of coronavirus.
