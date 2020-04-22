As the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow in Mohave County, many of Lake Havasu City’s smaller businesses have voluntarily closed in an effort to stop its spread. But at Havasu’s convenience stores, workers remain on the front lines and potentially in harm’s way as they keep Havasu moving.
Last month, businesses listed as “nonessential” were urged to close under an order from the Gov. Doug Ducey’s office, until the crisis could be contained. Restaurants have since transitioned from full dining areas to curbside pickup and delivery services only.
Convenience stores were among a list of essential services issued by Gov. Ducey last month, due to their engagement in the retail sale of food, medicine and other products “necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences, essential businesses and essential operations.”
And Havasu’s convenience stores continue to see flows of traffic, with lines of customers arriving during the city’s busier hours.
Sundance Country gas station cashier Bob Samuel, 55, worked for 30 years as a casino pit boss, and as a volunteer firefighter. He started work at the gas station and convenience store to supplement an “easy” retirement, he said.
“It’s kind of scary,” Samuel said. “We don’t know what people are bringing in. I’m scared of catching something or spreading it to my family … it’s stressful.”
Samuel and other clerks throughout Havasu are taking measures to protect themselves during the crisis. At Sundance and other convenience stores, Plexiglas sheets have been raised as a barrier between potentially ill customers and the clerks who serve them. Sundance has ordered masks for its employees, and cleaning has become a compulsion for staff.
“People still need their lotto tickets, cigarettes, drinks, snacks and fuel,” Samuel said. “There’s a lot of cleaning … we’ve always had a clean store, but now we clean anything we touch, or anything the customers touch.”
According to Samuel, some customers are willing to show their appreciation for his work, as well as that of other clerks throughout the city, and respect the risk they take behind the counter as the crisis continues. Other customers, however, haven’t taken the pandemic seriously at all, Samuel said.
“Everyone’s coming in, and for some of them it hasn’t sunken in how serious it is,” Samuel said.
Samuel has had his working hours reduced due to the pandemic, and if the situation worsens, he says he may have to seek assistance from agencies like the Arizona Department of Economic Security. But he has no intention of leaving the front lines yet.
“As long as I have a job, as long as I’m still bringing home a paycheck, I’ll be OK,” Samuel said. “The boss appreciates what I’m doing, and he takes care of me really well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.