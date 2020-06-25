The average age of people infected by coronavirus continues to see dramatic drops in Mohave County, and on Thursday, Lake Havasu City had its highest number of cases reported in a single day.
Meanwhile, Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley said Havasu Regional Medical Center is close to its standard ICU capacity and may soon need to enact expansion plans.
“It looks like Havasu Regional Medical Center is at a place where they’ve maxed out their current standard ICU capacity, which means that they would move into an expansion of that ICU capacity if need be, if they had the additional patients coming to them.”
Havasu Regional is part of Arizona’s surge line, which means they can take in additional coronavirus patients from other state hospitals who have reached their capacity. So far, Burley said patients with covid have been sent to both HRMC and Kingman Regional Medical Center from the Tucson area and Yuma.
The Mohave County Health Department announced 45 new coronavirus cases on Thursday night, with 20 of those cases occurring in the Lake Havasu City area.
According to Burley, the average age of cases in the county is now 51 years old, a number that Burley expects to see lower as the spread continues.
The county is seeing a “transition” from outbreaks at long-term care facilities to community spread, Burley explained. She believes that due to the perception that younger covid-positive residents are not “as adversely affected as the older population,” maybe taking precautions and the virus itself is “no big deal.”
That may be the case for some, as the recovery rate for the younger population is usually higher because they tend to not have underlying health conditions, Burley said. But for others, there will be physical symptoms to fight.
Supervisor Buster Johnson suggested that it appears the elderly are taking precautions and the younger generations are not, and Burley agreed.
The local trend mirrors the state’s data. The 20-44 age range has shown “overwhelming growth” in case numbers throughout Arizona in the last six weeks, Gov. Doug Ducey said in a press conference Thursday.
The average age of those who die from the virus in Mohave County is 78.8 years old.
The county continues to see a growth in cases, particularly in the Bullhead City area. Cases in Havasu also are beginning to swell.
Of the 45 new cases announced on Thursday, 24 of them were in Bullhead, which now has a total of 420 cases and 24 deaths since the pandemic began. Havasu now has 187 cases and 12 deaths. Kingman has 295 cases and 43 deaths.
The county now has a total of 931 cases and 79 deaths from the disease. Of the 45 new cases, 31 are under the age of 60.
During a special meeting with Burley on Thursday, Mohave County Supervisors wondered aloud if the rise in cases could be tied to the reopening of Laughlin.
“We haven’t actually been able to tie any of the cases to Laughlin’s reopening,” Burley said. She believes the increase isn’t tied to any specific event, but rather just the reopening of communities in general.
“We’ve had cases related to a variety of different activities, but what we’re finding is many of these have been more… friend and family gatherings,” Burley explained, where one or two people spread the virus to others without knowing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.