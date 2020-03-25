Lake Havasu Unified School District is trying to figure out how to keep school in session with thousands of students staying at home.
District officials met Tuesday afternoon to discuss how to handle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With extended school closures and no set time to return to classrooms, students at all levels — and their parents — have to adapt to a new way of learning.
Here are some highlights from the school board meeting and what parents need to know:
• The district is still waiting for guidance from the Arizona State Board of Education on graduation for high school seniors.
• Meals are being distributed to all children under 18 at Smoketree Elementary, Havasupai Elementary and Thunderbolt Middle Schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. A pick-up site also was added at New Hope Calvary Church for Desert Hills residents.
• All student travel has been canceled through June.
• The district emphasized that they do not want to “overwhelm” families and will not send busy work home.
• The work being sent home to students will be engaging and will focus on “big ideas.” This may include review, practice, and generally focusing on what is essential for students to know at their grade level.
• Students are encouraged to continue practicing reading and writing at home.
• The district is working on the best ways to make all work accessible for all students.
• Assignments will be issued and due on a weekly basis versus daily. Monday is the designated day of the week for work to be assigned.
• Schools are reaching out to every family to see what delivery method works best for them in order to receive assignments. The options include electronic submission, bus delivery, or school site pick-up for work.
• Work given to students in kindergarten through eighth grade will not be graded or counted for credit.
• The district has yet to make a choice on how to handle credit and grading for high school students, including students that are either falling behind or want to get ahead. They are waiting for guidance from the state board.
• Teachers are working on posting lessons and videos to the district’s YouTube page, where they will be organized by grade level and shared on the district’s website (lhusd.org)
• The school board plans to meet daily to figure out solutions to lingering questions and concerns until all concerns have been addressed and guidance has been issued by the state.
