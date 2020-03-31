Arizona’s restaurant and bar owners are offered a form of relief tied to the cost of maintaining a valid liquor license.
According to an announcement from Governor Doug Ducey’s office on Tuesday, business facing losses due to COVID-19 will get a break from the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control. The agency will defer the payment of all liquor licensing fees by 90 days. Previously, missing a liquor licensing payment period could result in a restaurant’s inability to sell liquor or even the loss of its liquor license.
The action provides additional financial relief to establishments and small businesses that could have faced penalties for late fees come April 1.
“This is a tremendously tough time for our small businesses, their employees and the communities they serve,” said Governor Ducey. “This action is part of a larger relief effort… to help with needs like payroll and rent…. we’ll continue to work night and day to keep our small and medium-sized businesses solvent and do everything we can help them make it through this public health emergency.”
The cost of obtaining an annual liquor license in Arizona can range from $3,000 to $300,000, depending on the license and location of the business, according to the Department of Liquor Licenses and Control’s web site. Local governments – cities and counties -- often charge additional fees.
