We are asking Lake Havasu City residents what questions they have related to the coronavirus. For each question, we’ll track down answers and update this Q & A column regularly. If you have a question you’d like to ask, please email Daisy Nelson at dnelson@havasunews.com.
Q: Has Lake Havasu City and Mohave County discussed the possibility of prohibiting any travel — in or out — should the situation reach a severe level?
A: No. Both Lake Havasu City and Mohave County said this possibility has yet to be considered.
City Manager Jess Knudson said, “This and all other decisions are evaluated based on the data available and the guidance of the CDC, as well as the impacts to our residents and our community.”
“The ramifications of this decision would be severe, including limiting the flow of food, supplies, equipment and resources to the community and our residents,” he added.
Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley said the Chair of the Board of Supervisors is provided “with additional authorities to address the spread of COVID-19,” thanks to the county’s emergency declaration.
“If conditions in our county worsen, the Board could decide to enact additional measures to protect public health and safety,” she said.
Q: How many tests have been done in Mohave County?
A: The most recent number provided by the county, as of Wednesday afternoon, is 12. That only includes tests that have been sent through the county’s public health department and down to the state’s public health lab.
“For those facilities who are sending their tests through a commercial lab, we do not know how many tests have been sent because they are not sent through us,” said Lin Valentine, Nursing Services Manager, during a press conference on Wednesday.
Kingman Regional Medical Center has changed the commercial lab they use for testing about three times, according to Communications Director Teri Williams.
“Labs are absolutely bombarded everywhere,” she said.
Q: Has there been a large demand for tests at the Havasu Regional Medical Center?
A: Jeni Coke, HRMC marketing director and a member of the Lake Havasu City Council, said, “Up to this point, we have not had a large number of patients who have met screening requirements for COVID-19.” No information was given in regards to the amount of people wanting to be tested.
At Kingman Regional Medical Center, Communications Director Teri Williams said, ““We keep hearing promises of more testing kits coming. We get a few, but we have to use those with real discretion. We can’t just do everybody.”
Q: How are they deciding who to test?
A: Havasu Regional Medical Center “follows CDC screening guidelines,” Coke said.
On the Centers For Disease Control website, “priorities for testing may include:” hospitalized patients showing COVID-19 signs and symptoms, other symptomatic individuals such as older adults and those with chronic medical conditions and/or an immunocompromised state that may put them at higher risk for poor outcomes, and anyone (including healthcare personnel) who has had close contact with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patient within the last 14 days or has history of travel from affected areas in the world.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Burley said, “What we want to stress is that testing capabilities are limited… They need to be reserved for individuals who meet certain criteria for symptoms and exposure.” She added that they don’t have the capability to test everyone, and they shouldn’t do so anyway.
“The goal is we need to be working with people who have symptoms and make sure that we’re getting testing for appropriate people and not just everybody who wants testing,” she said.
Q: Are the bars and restaurants closed yet?
A: No official order has been given to bars or restaurants to shut their doors as of Thursday afternoon. However, several dining businesses have adapted their services to include take-out options or drive-thru only. Our previous coverage covers some of these restaurants. You can read the story at havasunews.com/news/coronavirus.
We are keeping an eye on what restaurants and businesses are doing throughout Havasu in order to keep the public informed on any changes.
Q: When will testing be available and can we all get it?
A: At this time, there are no plans for testing the general public, according to Burley.
“Labs are working on creating additional test kits and rapid tests,” she said. “Until those are tested and released, only hospitals and health care providers can collect specimens to be sent for testing.”
Mass testing is a decision that would need to be made by the city, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.