Hospitals in Mohave County are turning their attention to beefing up staff on the heels of three straight weeks of quickly increasing numbers of positive coronavirus patients, capped by a record high 413 positive test results in the county last week.
Havasu Regional Medical Center CEO Michael Patterson said the facility still has plenty of PPE, and although the hospital’s beds are filling up there is still a significant amount of surge capacity that can be quickly added to allow for more patients. But the amount of staff currently available would be stretched thin if the hospital had to utilize its full surge capacity. In response to the rising demand for medical care, Patterson said HRMC is reaching out to sister hospitals in other states and working with staffing agencies to bring some more help into the fold.
“Right now we have adequate staff to handle the patients that are currently in the hospital,” Patterson said during the Mohave County Public Health Department press conference on Tuesday. “We are stretched for being able to go beyond our capacity, but volume changes hour by hour. As we discharge patients we are able to bring more in. So it is hard to give a number on specific staffing, but we are working on bringing in around 30 additional nurses over the next week just to supplement and help our current staff and give them a little bit of a break but also in preparation for if there is a bigger surge. We will be ready for it.”
On Tuesday evening, 48 new coronavirus cases and one death were reported in Mohave County, including 23 in Lake Havasu City. Bullhead City recorded 15 new cases, and Kingman reported 10.
The death was reported in Bullhead City, involving a 70-79 individual that was previously recorded.
The total for the county has reached 1,947 cases and 94 deaths. Over the past two months, the county has averaged at least one death each day.
“That may not seem like a lot to many, but that is quite a few and that is important to note,” Health Director Denise Burley said.
On Tuesday, HRMC had “a little more than 40” covid positive patients in the hospital, 9 of which are in the ICU and 5 on ventilators, Patterson said.
He said the average hospital stay for non-ventilator patients is about 5 days, but patients who go on a ventilator are generally in the hospital for more than 20 days.
Michael Stenger, the CEO of Western Regional Medical Center, said they are also working on supplementing their staff in Bullhead City over the next week and Kingman Regional Medical Center CEO Will McConnell said his facility had recently added a staff member to the ICU.
“With them joining us we should have a pretty good complement of staff, but as people get worn out and worn down they get sick – maybe not from covid, they just get sick because they get worn out,” Stenger said of adding staff to WRMC’s team. “We have been doing this for four and a half months now and it is getting old – especially in the last month…
“It’s a very physically exhausting, emotionally exhausting, spiritually exhausting situation when you see people die and you know that people, whose loved ones are in the hospital, can’t come and see them for their own protection.”
HRMC has a total of 171 licensed beds and 16 ICU beds, but the facility could accommodate up to 250 beds and 37 ICU beds under the surge plans. Patterson said the hospital reevaluates the situation every day and can open up surge capacity as required.
“There have been days where we have exceeded our ICU capacity and we have gone into the surge plan for ICU beds,” he said. “Then the next day, as patients are discharged, we are able to get back. We have 16 (ICU) beds and sometimes we have had to exceed that. So it is a day by day basis. Today we are at 16, but we are ready to go to 20 if we needed to. As far as beds go that is really not the issue. It really comes down to a staffing issue. Do we have enough nurses on that given day to take care of the patients who are coming through the door.”
Making matters even more difficult, local hospitals said they have also had cases of employees themselves testing positive for the virus. When that happens, the hospitals said they are not able to work for at least 14 days.
“We follow the CDC guideline. So they have to be quarantined and they have to be symptom free,” Patterson said, regarding employees who test positive. “At our particular hospital they also have to go through employee health and go through a very detailed screening before they are allowed back to work. Then again once they are back they wear a mask and everybody else wears a mask, so we have those precautions in place too.”
Stenger said he cannot guess whether or not the covid situation will get worse in Mohave County in the coming weeks, but said he believes the virus is here to stay for the foreseeable future.
“There is no question that this isn’t over,” he said. “There is no question that it is not too late to take this very seriously and do everything that you possibly can to save yourself, your family, your friends, your neighbors, your coworkers, and people you know out and about in the community.”
