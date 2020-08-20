Mohave County’s relatively small number of coronavirus tests could further stall the reopening of schools and businesses, one county supervisor worries.
But Mohave County Health Department Director Denise Burley said more blitz testing in the works.
The county is working with the Department of Health and Human Services and the leaders of Kingman, Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City to organize a county-wide blitz testing effort. The goal is to complete 1,000 tests in each of the three communities within a one to three day timespan, Burley said. Dates and locations are still being determined.
Arizona Department of Health Services has been encouraging state communities to test as many people as possible using “blitz testing,” with the goal of getting as many community members tested in a short time span as possible. The idea is to give the state a clearer, more accurate picture of what our current coronavirus situation is.
“Our problem right now in Mohave County is our positivity tests are artificially high because we did not do the kind of blitz testing… that the other counties did,” Supervisor Hildy Angius said Thursday during a special Board of Supervisors meeting. “So you’re seeing these gyms and bars opening up across the state, but not here, and that’s a real problem.”
The state recently released benchmarks to determine when it’s considered safe to reopen schools and businesses. Mohave County gets green checkmarks for declining cases and fewer hospital visits for covid-like illness, but our positivity rate for PCR tests still sits at 12.1 percent. In order to meet that benchmark, it would have to drop below 7 percent and stay there for two weeks.
While some testing events have been able to serve a couple hundred residents at a time, Mohave County hasn’t seen any blitz testing events with a turnout near 1,000.
“Now it’s kind of this mad rush to get this blitz testing, and 100 tests here and 100 there is good, but we need thousands just to catch up with the other counties,” Angius said. “I’m talking to people at the state — and I hope all the supervisors do — so we can at least be on an even playing field, or else, with all this lag time, we’re never going to be able to open up 100 percent, and businesses are going to go out of business. I think we’re at sort of a crisis period here.”
