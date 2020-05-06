The statewide effort to test as many residents as possible for coronavirus is on its way to Havasu and Bullhead City soon after a successful mobile testing site in Kingman last Saturday.
As part of Arizona’s testing blitz, Sonora Quest Laboratories will be offering free coronavirus testing at another drive-through site this Saturday, May 9, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Anderson Group Field House in Bullhead City, located at 3663 Bullhead Parkway.
A second mobile site will be set up by Sonora Quest in Havasu on Saturday, May 16 from 6 to 11 a.m. at the Aquatic Center, located at 100 Park Avenue.
Tests will be administered on a first come, first serve basis, the Mohave County Department of Public Health said Wednesday in a press release. Participants are asked to fill out a form online at sonoraquest.com/testingblitz.
Although anyone can be tested, MCDPH Director Denise Burley said, “We are especially encouraging individuals who believe they may have been in close contact with a positive covid-19 case or are experiencing covid-19 symptoms to participate in one of the two testing events.”
All results from last Saturday’s blitz testing in Kingman have been received, according to the county. Of the 216 tests performed, four came back positive and five tests were cancelled as a result of “leakage during transit,” the county said. The cancelled tests will be rescheduled with the appropriate individuals through Sonora Quest. No other test results are pending.
“It is possible that Mohave County could experience a spike due to the testing events due to the increase in the number of tests being processed,” Burley said.
The Arizona Department of Health Services’ list of blitz testing sites is updated daily. Go to azdhs.gov/TestingBlitz for the latest information on locations and dates across the state.
