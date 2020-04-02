Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona has announced it will waive cost sharing for its members who receive care for coronavirus-related treatment from in-network providers through May 2020.
Additionally, the insurance company said it is waiving prior authorizations for covered services for members who are diagnosed with coronavirus, as well as covering diagnostic tests for members.
The company said it will waive authorizations on hospital transfers to skilled-nursing facilities for all diagnoses, in an effort to free up hospital beds.
The company will also eliminate cost share for telehealth video sessions, expand hotline services, and remove medication refill limits on 30-day maintenance medications.
