The Blue Water Resort & Casino in Parker is implementing new rules after officials learned that an employee was in contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus. The Colorado River Indian Tribes said the Tribal Council was informed that the employee was in contact on March 16 with one of the two people in La Paz County who tested positive. According to a Facebook post by the Manataba Messenger, CRIT's tribal newsletter, the employee reported to work from March 17 until released on administrative leave on March 20 as a result of the temporary casino closure.
The employee didn't know the other person was positive until sometime after March 20. The positive cases were announced by the La Paz County Department of Public Health on March 25.
The tribe says the employee has so far been free from any symptoms 10 days after the exposure is believed to have occurred. Tribal officials say there's a low risk to other employees or casino patrons because staff at the resort have been sanitizing and deep cleaning the entire facility.
However, the Tribes are encouraging employees and the public to stay alert for symptoms of coronavirus and seek medical attention if they notice known symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Additionally, CRIT is immediately beginning new screening procedures for all employees before reporting for work. Employees will be required to take their temperatures and answer questions about whether they have traveled outside of the area or experienced symptoms. If an employee has a temperature or other symptoms, they will not be allowed to return to work until they receive a negative test result for coronavirus.
Additionally, employees returning from administrative leave after April 12 will be required to have a negative test result for coronavirus provided testing kits are available by that date.
The closure of the Bluewater Resort & Casino was recently extended through April 12. The resort is expected to reopen on Monday, April 13, at 8 a.m.
