Unbeknownst to anyone, the academic year ended abruptly March 13, when Havasu students were dismissed for spring break.
Now, local school districts must figure out how students will be graded and move on to the next levels.
Because of coronavirus concerns on March 16, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey closed all schools in the state through March 27. Then on March 30, the governor and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman declared that in the interest of public health, all Arizona schools would remain closed through the end of the school year.
On Wednesday, board members will discuss the academic side of ending the 2019-2020 school year, including how to handle grading and assessments for the Class of 2020 and student promotions to the next grade level for the lower grades. On many of the items, the district has received specific guidance from the State Board of Education.
For example, for final grades for elementary and middle school students, the board may agree to calculate students’ grades on the work completed during the first three quarters of the year.
For high school students, the board will decide if grades and credits will be based on the grade the student was earning prior to spring break. Students may have the opportunity to enhance their grades and it’s possible no grades will be lowered due to failure to participate in learning opportunities provided after spring break.
The Arizona House of Representatives has also weighed in on end-of-year procedures with HB2910. The bill was signed into law March 27. It addresses the financial ramifications to the school district for closing schools for the academic year due to the health emergency.
For instance, the bill states that due to closures, public schools are not required to extend the number of school days or add additional instructional hours. Waiving the requirement avoids what could be an expensive undertaking for Arizona school districts.
