Lake Havasu City has offered to clean up the leftover vegetation at Body Beach that burned in early April, which will allow the popular personal watercraft launching area to reopen to vehicle traffic soon.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Arizona State Land Department accepted an offer from Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy for the city to take care of cleanup efforts to remove the burnt vegetation left behind on the seven acres of State Trust Land that burned in the blaze. The State Land Department closed the Body Beach area on April 3 citing safety concerns in the fire prone area.
“We are very appreciative,” said David Cherry with State Trust Lands. “We want to thank the mayor for this generous offer to assist with this fire problem that is on State Trust Land there at Body Beach.”
Cherry said once the cleanup is completed the land department will feel comfortable reopening the area to the public.
“I don’t have all the details right now, but it is a priority for us,” Sheehy said. “We are grateful to the Land Commissioner for accepting our offer and we are looking to get that area open for our citizens just as quick as we can make it happen.”
Details for the cleanup are still being worked out, such as the estimated cost of the cleanup and how long it will take. Sheehy said the Public Works Department will take the lead on the work and the city plans to start gathering resources for the project immediately.
“We will be able to use our in house crews and hopefully be able to mitigate this fairly quickly,” Sheehy said.
