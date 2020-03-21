Despite the sports world coming to standstill and virtually all events canceled throughout town, the people of Lake Havasu were still out and about like it was any typical Saturday in the springtime.
With temperatures in the low 70s, many locals did not allow the coronavirus pandemic to constrain them to their homes.
“I believe it’s important for your mental health to stay active and get out of the house,” said Erin Anderson who was playing pickleball at Dick Samp Memorial Park with her husband, John, and some friends on Saturday afternoon.
There were roughly 15 people at the park playing a sport which allows for exercise while keeping somewhat of a social distance.
Fishing is another activity which allows this and the docks at Site Six were filled with anglers who were just as eager to catch a fish as they were to simply get out of the house.
“We’ve been cooped up in the house for eight days,” said Dana Carver, who was fishing with her family. “This was a way to give us something to do and to have some fun and maybe catch a fish.”
Carver noted that other anglers on the dock had been keeping a safe distance between one another, something she was pleased to see.
However, not all activities allow its participants this space. But nonetheless, the virus did little to prevent them from happening.
The basketball courts at the Bridgewater Channel were filled with children and teens shooting some hoops. A large group nearby was playing beach volleyball and plenty of boaters were out as well.
The channel had some foot traffic, but not quite the amount one would normally expect to see at this time of the year.
While the states of California, New York and Illinois have been confined indoors due to statewide mandates, Lake Havasu continues to buzz along as if it were any other day.
