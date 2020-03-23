As a viral pandemic continues its spread across Arizona, an ounce of prevention could be worth a pound of cure to Lake Havasu City residents.
A consortium of Havasu’s medical professionals and city leaders joined last week to create the Havasu COVID-19 Task Force, consolidating the knowledge and resources of medical professionals throughout the city. The organization’s volunteers have since crafted thousands of protective facemasks for medical professionals, and implemented mobile testing for the virus to some Havasu residents. On Monday, task force volunteers distributed free medical protective wear to health professionals and Havasu residents, free of charge.
“Havasu is waiting for supplies from the state,” said medical doctor and task force member Khamranie Persaud. “One of our main goals has been to bridge the (supply) gap before that happened … we did a few rounds of mobile testing this weekend, when it was really hard to get test kits. Now it’s easier, faster, and doctors don’t need kits anymore to test for the virus.”
But to test patients for COVID-19, medical professionals still require protective facemasks. On Monday, doctors and healthcare workers met task force members at Express Nutrition, on 2036 McCulloch Blvd., to receive valuable supplies such as face masks, smocks, gloves and sanitary wipes. Task force members had given away about 250 protective masks before noon on Monday, Persaud said.
“I think Havasu is in a great place right now,” Persaud said. “We’ve been really proactive, and people in Havasu have been great at social distancing. Now a lot of doctors are performing virtual visits, rather than face-to-face, and most restaurants are resorting to take-out only. So far there haven’t been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 here … not because no one’s been tested, but because Havasu residents have been so good about taking precaution.”
According to Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley, the need for precaution throughout the region remains dire.
“The evidence would suggest the people of Mohave County are incredibly vulnerable,” Burley said Monday. “Our social-age index puts us as one of the highest-risk (populations) in the country. We’ll have to move very quickly and rapidly in a very short time frame, and think about what we can do now, rather than when it happens … If there are cases in Mohave County, it will require a community response, and action by every single member of the community.”
