BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady closed all city beaches, boat launches and associated parks on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays because of coronavirus concerns. The closure is scheduled to last through September.
Brady said his decision wasn’t an easy one, but he felt compelled to do more when local coronavirus cases started spiking and patients began being transferred to Mohave County hospitals from other areas. Recent visitor numbers were also a factor, he said.
“I had hoped that since we control only a few areas of the Colorado River shoreline, we could keep them open by reducing the numbers of visitors allowed to an acceptable level for social distancing,” he said in his proclamation. “However, last weekend our out-of-towners figured out a way to thwart our plan, and they crowded our beaches to socially unacceptable levels. In trying to control large crowds moving forward, I now realize our limitations and believe that no matter what the city does, non-compliance and overcrowding will continue to occur, which is not acceptable in trying to stem the spread of this virus.”
Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy said he was aware that Bullhead City had been considering closing its parks and boat ramps, but that is not something that is being considered in Havasu. Lake Havasu City owns a London Bridge Beach and Rotary Park, as well as the boat launch at Site 6. But there are other boat launches and beaches in town, including Lake Havasu State Park which is the most popular boat ramp in the area.
“There are unintended consequences for that,” Sheehy said of potentially closing city-owned beaches and boat launches in Havasu. “For every action there is a reaction. In this case by closing down areas where people can recreate it will increase the amount of people recreating in the available spaces.”
Sheehy said the city is leaning on its previous experience during the stay at home orders in April and into May. At that time, Lake Havasu City banned mooring in Bridgewater Channel during the stay home orders. The idea was to limit the amount of users on the beach, but those areas actually gotten busier as a result as less space was taken up by parked boats, and people filled into that extra space with E-Z Up tents and beach chairs that didn’t allow for social distancing.
“We have been experiencing visitation since April and in those days we had the channel closed for mooring, but we still had more people using the channel,” Sheehy said. “Restaurants were closed to dining at that time and people were still coming. The virus is here, it is widespread. We are asking people to be responsible and make responsible choices: stay in if you are not feeling well, wash your hands, wear a facemask when you are in an indoor public space, and then physically distance when you are out. That will help slow the spread of the virus. But closing different areas is not going to have the impact in Lake Havasu City. We know that from experience just a couple months ago when we did that.”
Parks in Bullhead City will be open Mondays through Thursdays, according to a press release from the city.
The city will completely fence off Community Park and the Colorado River Nature Center will be closed. The main gate will remain locked and no foot traffic will be allowed, according to the release.
Sunshine Marina will also close, and gates will be installed to prevent all vehicles and all foot traffic, the city said.
Bullhead City’s Rotary Park will be closed to most vehicular access. All beaches will be closed, but access will be granted to basketball courts, tennis courts, pickleball courts, skate park, walking trails, ballfields and dog park. Gates and fencing will be installed to prevent beach and boat launch access. All parking lots will be closed except for the parking lot closest to the pickleball courts.
Various City street ends with access the Colorado River, such as Trane, Park Lane, Third Street and others will be closed entirely.
Although Bullhead City has shut down city boat ramps and beaches, others in the area remain open such as Davis Camp, a county park on the north side of town with access to the Colorado River.
Face it Lake Havasu City, Covid-Cal is not going to do anything to try and dissuade visitors from coming to Lake Havasu. He is either in over his head, following tRUMP's mandate to try and make the economy look good, or representing his London Bridge Resort investors.
He is not representing the citizens and their families... Just read his flimsy excuses in the article and you can see I'm right.
Do we, Lake Havasu City, really have a Pandemic Task Force? If so, where are you? and where are your guidelines as the Mayor pontificates his?
shutthefrontdoor - Good question! But I'm afraid that all we have is the Visitor's Center looking out for good old Lake Havasu City right now...
Keep everything open!
Masks should be optional for people who are scared or concerned about their own health!
If your are concerned sick stay home. Other than that get out of the house and enjoy your life!
I know it's virus is serious and on some occasions has side effects. However, we cannot be scared! Be safe be considerate.... of course don't go outside if you have a temperature in you're not feeling good. Enjoy your life...
Lake Havasu City depends on revenue from a visitor. This little town would shut down in a heartbeat without visitors
What about the visitor that destroyed our Bridge. Was he from California? Did you see any masks in the Chanel this last weekend?
Another newbie proving why the impeached guys Gene Pool Cleaning tour works.
There is a safe and logical balance between protecting the citizens and having our economy working. So far our local politicians have not found it.
Have you seen any comments or forward looking plans from city leadership on how to proceed during this event? All I've seen is reactions and excuses...
We could still have those revenues AND a responsible public health response to this pandemic, just look at how Japan and many other countries have done it.
Rather than following the party line trying to get tRUMP reelected, why can't our city leadership (sic) think about our city as an entity like one of these other countries and make decisions that serve the health and well-being of our citizens AND our businesses? It really isn't that hard to do...
Covid-Cal is heavily influenced by Chem-trail Kelly and the state republican party. It should be no surprise that he is taking the actions, or lack of actions, that he is. Chem-trails is an anti-masker and will do anything to try and get tRUMP reelected, anything. Cal is just a pawn and front man for a political party, don't expect him to act like a real mayor.
Not My Mayor!
HG, you know I'm a Trumper, but you also know I'm a masker!!! Am I confused??
It's still possible to be a tRUMPer AND wear masks, that just shows that you care about yourself and your fellow citizens when it comes to being responsible to your community. Keep on tRUMP'in, it is still America!
grrrr....go sit down!
SHHHHHHHH!
Apparently you don't have any stocks. Apparently you didn't like the $25,000 you get to write off . Good luck with Joe.
Stock market rose under Obama, it rose bigly. I made a bunch during that time. Stock rose under Trump as well, for now, don't pretend it only rises for certain parties. Currently, the stock market is propped up with 4 trillion dollars that the Fed printed and added to our national debt, which nobody seems to care about, unless there is democrat in charge. The $25000 write off is because other items (such as mortgage interest) that we used to write off (on schedule A) were removed. Using your words, apparently, you like national debt and corporate socialism, which is all that is going on right now.
havaman - You are correct, I made more money in the stock market over the 8 years that Obama was in office than I did in tRUMP's first 3 years. Fortunately my grandfather taught me how to invest and I'm now making money because I moved out of my stocks in late 2019 and took a defensive position in gold and silver.
tRUMP felt he had to goose the markets with his tax cuts, (read federal debt) and that coupled with recent Fed and Treasury policy of printing up money and buying stocks and bonds, (read more federal debt) the stock market is in a type of bubble of unusual circumstances. Risk that I want no part of, hence the gold and silver investments that have been treating me nicely so far, more to come I believe.
As far as the $25,ooo tax change, it was a wash for our family - no discernible advantage.
And you're correct, it appears that socialism is only acceptable when the republicans do it...
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
As a matter of fact I do own stocks and ETF's in gold and silver. Here's some interesting info about stocks. If you think anyone in town, besides retired individuals, are invested heavily in the stock market you don't understand our local service-based economy;
What Percent Of Americans Own Stocks?
According to the Federal Reserve, of the 10 percent of families with the highest income, 92 percent owned stock as of 2020, just above where it had been in 2007. But ownership slipped for people in the bottom half of the income distribution, and to a lesser degree for people who were above the median but below the top 10 percent.
As of 2020, the top 10 percent of Americans owned an average of $969,000 in stocks. The next 40 percent owned $132,000 on average. For the bottom half of families, it was just under $54,000.
We’ve seen a massive rise in the S&P 500 since 2009, meaning that serious wealth has been made by the wealthiest of Americans. What’s even more astounding is that the top 1 percent of households by wealth owned nearly 38 percent of all stocks shares according to research by NYU economist Edward Wolff.
https://www.financialsamurai.com/what-percent-of-americans-own-stocks/
The Mayor follows the governor, who follows the president. This isn't hard to figure out, how fast did Arizona open after the president visited Honeywell? It's all related, stop acting like words don't matter. Also, while reading the article, I noticed a line of total BS from the Mayor. The channel was not packed when it was closed for mooring, not even close. The only day it was packed was for that stupid rally, because all you people just feel the overwhelming need to wave your flags for 4 years straight, and you call me a sheep...
Can anyone think for themselves, based on the information in front of them?? I mean seriously. This is a local issue for sure, and the local Supes seem to be clueless. I'm a Trumper, but not a Sheehyer!
pegymo - [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Only home ever I wished I lived in Bullhead City instead of Lake Havasu. Yes, maybe he can not close down all access to the lake but closing down as many as possible sends the message to out of towners that we don’t want them here, while doing nothing sends them an invitation to come over and infect us.
That's right did you see any masks in the Chanel this weekend?
Well, Mayor Brady is setting a fine example of what we should be doing here in Havasu. Showing his community that they are important and he cares. Brady, is looking at the whole picture where as we in Havasu are at the mercy of an absentee Mayor. Oh, the masks finally went into place, um thank you but a little too late and what good are they if they aren't going to be enforced? and now we are wide open for even more out of towners to head our way since BHC is tightening up and Cal is welcoming them with open arms. Disgusted with his mishandling of all of this.
"Walter James Mitty" is alive and well. He spends part of his daily routine acting as the Mayor of a city, in a county, in a state that are all in dire straits. The result of this inept leadership across the board has impacted the health and safety of its citizens. The coronavirus is out-of-control as evidenced by the number of infected with a proximity rate at 25.3%, far above Texas and Florida who are also being inundated those infected by this COVID-19. Mr. Mayor stop this reckless abandonment of the duties of your office, stop acting like someone's puppet and put a halt to your rhetoric!. it is time to stand and be counted!
Oh, and I just have to add, where does he think those people are going to go to get a boat in the water??? OK, I have to say it, don't want to, but going to, what an nutbag!
I have heard the left us the phrase "This is not my President", Well I'll borrow it, "This is not my Mayor." This guy is so lost in the weeds. Who IS the mayor? Who IS the person that is supposed to be protecting our citizens? Who IS it that refuses to recognize the absolute position that HE has put us in. Sir once again, I hate to disagree with you, but doing zero is NOT an option. FTLOG, do something, anything, one thing positive to protect us!!
pegymo - "This is not my Mayor." [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Let me help you understand where "not my president" came from. It came from his own mouth and his constant attacks against blue America. So, if someone tells you they are not you president, then, they are not your president. Also, BTW, I can think for myself, I'm not the one blindly flying a flag and looking the other way as our Constitution is shredded by a maniac. Blue America has patriots, war heroes and gun owners also, ya'll didn't get the patent on that one.
“This president is seeing himself as the president of red America, where blue America is pushed aside and is not even legitimate”
I hate to hear someone continually tossing out excuses on why something doesn't work instead of offering solutions to fix the problem. There's a song about that but I won't sing it. On the positive side, Lake Havasu City and the state of Arizona couldn't afford to pay for all this negative publicity we've been receiving about Covid 19 numbers.
[thumbup]
I would certainly not want to be in the position of making these choices, negative or positive, there is no winning with all the mixed opinions, people either love you or hate you for the job you have to do.
N2 - I agree with you. So basically he's doing nothing at all hoping to keep peace on both sides. Having raised two children, I know that doesn't work. You gotta take a stand on an issue or move aside and let someone that can take the helm.
N2. The point exactly . . . . he has a job to do! He has a career in Hospitality Management and that job is making it impossible to perform in his other day job!, attempting to do perform as the Mayor of this city, a city that is in dire need of policies, procedures and direction in the form of mandates to mitigate this virus that is spreading out-of-control. Memorial Day, July 4th and the upcoming Labor Day weekend festivities have and shall continue to produce more negatives than the positives sought by continued indecisiveness!
True leaders don't worry about how people feel about their actions, they worry about making the right decisions.
It is unfortunate that he appears to truly believe his rhetoric and that he is not making "excuses" for the inactive, inept role in his capacity as Mayor! Truly a sad state of affairs for all concerned!
simon1dog - You're right about that publicity, our winter renters from Canada just cancelled their visit for this winter. Been renting every winter for the last 6 years, I can't say that I blame them.
Covid-Cal's lack of vision is really going to bite us in the rear this winter...
Apparently Cal did not see the channel over the 4th. People were packed in shoulder to shoulder. When is he going to put the safety of the citizens of Havasu 1st on his priorty list. Something smacks of the almighty resort dollar.
If you're scared stay home
INNERGEE - How long have you worked for Covid-Cal there at the London Bridge Resort?
Newbie. Knows nothing.
Probably a Freeloading Newbie since the article is open to the public...
