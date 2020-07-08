BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady closed all city beaches, boat launches and associated parks on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays because of coronavirus concerns. The closure is scheduled to last through September.
Brady said his decision wasn’t an easy one, but he felt compelled to do more when local coronavirus cases started spiking and patients began being transferred to Mohave County hospitals from other areas. Recent visitor numbers were also a factor, he said.
“I had hoped that since we control only a few areas of the Colorado River shoreline, we could keep them open by reducing the numbers of visitors allowed to an acceptable level for social distancing,” he said in his proclamation. “However, last weekend our out-of-towners figured out a way to thwart our plan, and they crowded our beaches to socially unacceptable levels. In trying to control large crowds moving forward, I now realize our limitations and believe that no matter what the city does, non-compliance and overcrowding will continue to occur, which is not acceptable in trying to stem the spread of this virus.”
Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy said he was aware that Bullhead City had been considering closing its parks and boat ramps, but that is not something that is being considered in Havasu. Lake Havasu City owns a London Bridge Beach and Rotary Park, as well as the boat launch at Site 6. But there are other boat launches and beaches in town, including Lake Havasu State Park which is the most popular boat ramp in the area.
“There are unintended consequences for that,” Sheehy said of potentially closing city-owned beaches and boat launches in Havasu. “For every action there is a reaction. In this case by closing down areas where people can recreate it will increase the amount of people recreating in the available spaces.”
Sheehy said the city is leaning on its previous experience during the stay at home orders in April and into May. At that time, Lake Havasu City banned mooring in Bridgewater Channel during the stay home orders. The idea was to limit the amount of users on the beach, but those areas actually gotten busier as a result as less space was taken up by parked boats, and people filled into that extra space with E-Z Up tents and beach chairs that didn’t allow for social distancing.
“We have been experiencing visitation since April and in those days we had the channel closed for mooring, but we still had more people using the channel,” Sheehy said. “Restaurants were closed to dining at that time and people were still coming. The virus is here, it is widespread. We are asking people to be responsible and make responsible choices: stay in if you are not feeling well, wash your hands, wear a facemask when you are in an indoor public space, and then physically distance when you are out. That will help slow the spread of the virus. But closing different areas is not going to have the impact in Lake Havasu City. We know that from experience just a couple months ago when we did that.”
Parks in Bullhead City will be open Mondays through Thursdays, according to a press release from the city.
The city will completely fence off Community Park and the Colorado River Nature Center will be closed. The main gate will remain locked and no foot traffic will be allowed, according to the release.
Sunshine Marina will also close, and gates will be installed to prevent all vehicles and all foot traffic, the city said.
Bullhead City’s Rotary Park will be closed to most vehicular access. All beaches will be closed, but access will be granted to basketball courts, tennis courts, pickleball courts, skate park, walking trails, ballfields and dog park. Gates and fencing will be installed to prevent beach and boat launch access. All parking lots will be closed except for the parking lot closest to the pickleball courts.
Various City street ends with access the Colorado River, such as Trane, Park Lane, Third Street and others will be closed entirely.
Although Bullhead City has shut down city boat ramps and beaches, others in the area remain open such as Davis Camp, a county park on the north side of town with access to the Colorado River.
