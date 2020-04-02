Bullhead City is ordering personal watercraft and boat rental companies to close. Mayor Tom Brady signed a proclamation on Thursday declaring personal watercraft and boat rental businesses as nonessential, requiring them to close under Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order issued earlier this week.
The governor’s order did not specify whether boat rental companies are included in its list of essential businesses, but it does include vehicle rental services in the transportation category. Additionally, the governor encouraged Arizonans to take advantage of outdoor recreation opportunities that allow for social distancing practices.
