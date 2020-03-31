In Lake Havasu City, we are beginning to feel the effects of the measures necessary to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). In the past few weeks, we have seen the closure of bars, restaurants, gyms, and theaters.
Many of our restaurants have converted to take-out, delivery, or curbside service. As COVID-19 continues to spread across our country, it is clear that we have entered into unprecedented times.
This is unlike anything that our country has faced in over 100 years.
Testing for COVID-19 is being done in Lake Havasu City. We currently have two diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Lake Havasu City and seven in Mohave County.
This means that COVID-19 is already in our community and that the threat of the disease spreading is very real.
On March 30, Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order mandating that all Arizona residents “Stay home, Stay healthy, Stay connected.”
What does this mean for us living in Lake Havasu City? First, this directive gives us the instruction to stay in our home unless we are seeking an “essential service.”
The Governor has outlined a list of activities that would be included in this list of “essential services” including grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, and medical offices. This list describes that only those businesses that are “essential” are to stay open for onsite transactions during this time.
Those working in “non-essential” businesses are asked to work from home or to focus on business transactions that do not require in-person transactions, such as online sales.
The Governor’s current order does allow citizens to engage in outdoor recreational activities, but that we should maintain the social distancing guidelines of the CDC. This means that we can continue to recreate outdoors, but we must maintain at least six feet of separation.
Social distancing is meant to provide a safe space between two individuals to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19. We also must limit our circles of physical contact.
Congregating in large groups or exposing ourselves to a different group of friends each weekend is not advisable at this time. We should keep the circle of those that we interact physically with small to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
One of the largest threats with the pandemic spread of COVID-19, is the potential for a very large number of people to become very sick at the same time. While we have a great medical community in Lake Havasu City, the resources in our city are limited.
It would not take long for us to reach capacity for treating patients including personal protective equipment (PPE), medical staff, hospital beds, and ventilators.
The current efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 are meant to avoid over burdening our medical system and to ultimately save lives.
I am grateful to the members of the community that are practicing social distancing and adhering to the guidelines of the CDC.
With each of us doing our part, together we can flatten the curve to stop the spread of the virus in our community and throughout the country. Be kind, remain calm, and stay healthy.
Cal Sheehy has been mayor of Lake Havasu City since 2018. Readers may contact him at sheehyc@lhcaz.gov.
