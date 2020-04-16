California regulators on Wednesday voted to allow temporary limits on freshwater fishing in some rural communities where local officials are concerned out-of-towners could spread the coronavirus to residents. So far, no requests have been made to restrict any fishing activity along the Colorado River.
The unanimous vote by the state Fish and Game Commission grants emergency authority to the director of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to postpone the spring trout season at the request of a few counties.
Technically, today’s decision doesn’t affect any fishery delays or waterbodies,” said Jordan Traverso, CDFW deputy director of communications. “The CDFW director only received the authority to do so based on today’s decision. He has not officially delayed anything. Today’s decision must first go to the Office of Administrative Law for its review, which we expect to be accelerated because of the emergency decision. We expect all this to be done in advance of the April 25 trout opener in order to effectuate delays.”
Opening day is celebrated among anglers as “fishmas” and draws thousands of people to the eastern Sierra. But fears over the coronavirus led the counties of Alpine, Inyo and Mono to urge fisheries regulators to postpone the unofficial holiday for their rivers, streams and lakes.
The online public meeting was rescheduled from an April 9 teleconference that was canceled when it became overwhelmed by hundreds of callers, some of whom branded officials as “fascists” and shouted obscenities. Rumors had circulated on social media that the commission was considering shutting down all freshwater fishing in California.
Commission President Eric Sklar and Fish and Wildlife director Charlton Bonham kicked off Wednesday's meeting by reiterating that officials were not contemplating total bans.
“I understand Californians desperately need the outdoors for solace, reinvigoration and spirituality, especially so right now,” said Bonham. “The proposal was never about a statewide permanent closure. It is about being responsive to local needs in this public health emergency, where we must do all we can as Californians to help each other make it through this together. We intend to use this authority surgically and based on local needs and knowledge.”
“Gov. Newsom recently said we expect a mid-May peak of COVID-19 and we must prepare for that surge,” said Sklar. “Today’s decision is a smart and responsible approach to be ready. It does not delay or restrict specific fisheries or waters, but rather prepares us to expeditiously do so if needed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
Associated Press contributed to this story.
