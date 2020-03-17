Many of Lake Havasu City’s hundreds of Canadian visitors are expected to return to the Great White North this week amid fears of an ongoing international coronavirus epidemic.
This week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadian citizens in the U.S. to return home due to widespread health and safety concerns.
“Most Canadians in Havasu are leaving this week,” said Lake Havasu City Canada Club representative Gladys Castle. “They’re getting their stuff together and leaving.”
Castle is herself a winter visitor from Saskatchewan, and has followed Canadian news broadcasts this month in reference to the coronavirus’ impact on tourism to the U.S. According to Castle, the Canadian government has already suspended international flights into the country from all countries except the U.S., and U.S. flights are expected to be suspended Sunday for non-Canadian citizens.
“There are so many rumors going around right now,” Castle said. “Our prime minister has urged all snowbirds to return to Canada as soon as possible.”
According to Castle, Canadians face financial risk by remaining in the U.S., should they become infected with the virus.
“We purchased extra health insurance when we came to the United States,” Castle said. “But some insurance companies won’t cover you if you have the coronavirus. People feel safer going back to their home country.”
Travelers returning to Canada this week are being asked by Canadian health officials to self-quarantine fourteen days after arriving home.
Charlei Ross is a promoter of Canadian tourism in the U.S., through Scottsdale-based Canada to Arizona. According to Ross, American healthcare may be one of the largest reasons for Canadians’ early return to their home country.
“The biggest thing is the healthcare scare,” Ross said. “If something happens, would they be covered? I think Canadians are getting worried about being locked down here in Arizona. They’re going back a little earlier than normal this year, to decide what to do about their businesses or their retirement.”
