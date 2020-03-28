Sometimes you wanna go where everybody knows your name. When that’s not an option, residents can still buy their barroom drinks and cocktails in Lake Havasu City.
This week, all Havasu bars were ordered to close after the county’s first confirmed coronavirus case in Lake Havasu City. Under an executive order by Gov. Ducey, bars and restaurants are prohibited from opening their doors – but carryout service for alcoholic drinks is now allowed.
It’s an unusual time for business owners throughout Arizona, and Havasu businesses are adapting to overcome recent restrictions due the nationwide coronavirus pandemic. According to Red Onion restaurant owner Steve Van Ella, this month marks the first time in 12 years that the bar and restaurant has remained closed for more than two consecutive days.
“We’re selling (carry-out) food boxes with alcohol now,” Van Ella said on Friday. “They’re extremely popular. And we’ve been selling Bloody Maries and morning glories all morning. It’s a new concept, but people love it.”
Van Ella isn’t just selling alcohol and prepared meals, however. The Red Onion is now offering bacon by the pound, loaves of bread, cartons of eggs, potatoes and orange juice for customers to pick up at the restaurant’s downtown location.
“Business has been great,” Van Ella said. “Even though the town’s shut down, people are still craving the Red Onion. And our local community support has been fantastic.”
For the Shugrue’s family of restaurants, carry-out options for alcohol have become a popular feature, despite a slow in business due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve been selling growlers (half-gallon jugs) of beer since we started in 1997,” said owner Tim Shugrue. “Now we can sell cocktails and margaritas in carry-out cups, as long as they’re sealed.”
Under Arizona statute, residents are still prohibited from possessing an open container of alcohol in public. But if a carry-out cup is fastened with tape, residents can legally transport it to their homes.
“We can also deliver cocktails,” Shugrue said. “It’s never been done here in Havasu. We wanted to do this to help our bars and restaurants … but I’m sure this will only be for a very short period of time.”
Already, Shugrue’s restaurants have been forced to cut staff-hours, with workers rotating to give all employees several shifts per week.
Customers Jim and Diana Grazier visited Barley Brothers restaurant Friday to buy the restaurants’ brand of carry-out alcohol.
“It’s our favorite bar,” Diana Grazier said. “We miss the people who work here a lot … these are the greatest employees we’ve ever met. We’ll continue to come here, get our beer, get our growlers, and hope that the same employees are still here when it’s over.”
