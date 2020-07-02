Lake Havasu City officials say it’s still too difficult to get a coronavirus test, it takes too long to get the results, and for too many residents it is too expensive – but they are hoping to change that soon.
City Manager Jess Knudson said Lake Havasu City began talks with Bullhead City, Kingman, and the Mohave County Department of Public Health late last week with the goal of bringing more testing to the county’s three largest cities. He said he can’t promise the city’s efforts will be successful yet, but they feel like they have to give it a try.
“One of the things that we feel strongly about… is that if we had more available testing and the results were able to come back quicker, that this would have an impact on educating the public and allow us to make our personal choices in terms of staying away or comfortably being able to travel throughout the community knowing that you have tested negative,” Knudson said during Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager on Thursday. “So we are trying, we are not there yet but, boy, that would make a big difference for us.”
Although Lake Havasu City has had temporary testing-blitz sites set up in the past, Knudson said what the city is working on now would be a more long term solution.
“We are talking about a sustainable availably of testing for those in the community that would require it,” he said. “Right now testing is expensive, testing is hard to come by, and they are waiting five to seven days for results… We want people with symptoms to have quick testing and results.”
Knudson said the covid-19 tests can cost patients between $200 and $300, which is difficult for many working residents to afford. Bringing that price down is one of the main goals of the effort, but Knudson said he isn’t sure if the city would be able to distribute the tests for free or if a reduced fee would be charged.
“That is still up in the air, but it has to be affordable and easily accessible,” he said. “The target market is somebody in the community that maybe works in the service industry that doesn’t have a lot of expendable income. These are folks that need the ability to get testing just like everybody else. So that is kind of the target market.”
Mayor Cal Sheehy noted that healthcare isn’t an area that cities are well versed in, and that is by design as the industry falls under the purview of counties and the State of Arizona. So Havasu is deferring to the Mohave County Department of Public Health to help identify what types of tests and equipment would be needed for such an effort. Knudson said the city’s role has been to facilitate conversations and reach out to partners.
“We are very reliant on the Mohave County Department of Public Health and their expertise in terms of what equipment and tests are out there,” Knudson said. “There is a variety of options that are out there. We need something that is accurate and we can get results more quickly than what is happening right now.”
The city is planning to finance the operation in Havasu if the opportunity arises, although Knudson said he doesn’t have any idea how much the bill might be just yet.
“We are trying to get those options identified,” he said. “So it depends how much the tests are, it depends how much the equipment is, and it depends on a variety of factors on how we would be able to make that available to the community. So right now we are saying that the city is willing to partner financially for this effort. Right now we are working with our partners to identify options. Hopefully that can happen here before too long, because we need it now.”
Too easy to say "not my Job" Mr. Mayor and City Manager. You don't need to be responsible to be informed!
